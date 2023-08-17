I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it’s almost time to head back to school. And while prepping for lectures and exams may be zero fun, decorating your dorm room is actually a blast. Sure, you’ve probably picked out some cute bedding and maybe a notebook or two, but before you move into your new home, there are a few other things we think you’ll want to add to your cart.

Here are all the dorm essentials you’ll want to pick up from Amazon Canada.

Poeland Beside Hanging Storage Basket — Photo: Amazon

Dorm room storage is minimal, which means you’ll probably want to invest in a few organization pieces for your new space. This caddy will keep your essentials in check and clutter away from your bedside. It has three compartments inside, along with four hooks where you can hang accessories, like your belts and purses.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $27+. Available in two colours.

Disco Ball Diffuser — Photo: Amazon

Useful things that double as decor are almost always a win, and this disco ball diffuser is no exception. It has four mist functions and seven colour settings that’ll help you set the ~mood~. P.s. you’ll definitely want to grab a few essential oils so you can create your perfect scentscape.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $65.30.

Sparkle Lights Photo Clip String Lights — Photo: Amazon

If you want to make your space a bit more magical (and not have to deal with fluorescent ceiling lighting after 7 pm), grab yourself some fairy lights. These ones have little clips attached, so you can hang all your fave photos from them.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $10.99+ (originally $13.99+). Available in two colours and in three lengths.

Terrug Fluffy Area Rug — Photo: Amazon

One of the top five worst feelings is jumping out of bed onto an ice cold floor. Save yourself from that horror by investing in a cute fluffy rug, like this one. And, since it has a rubber back, you won’t have to stress about it shifting around or bunching up.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $29.97. Available in 13 colours.

Chefman Portable Fridge — Photo: Amazon

Whether you care about keeping your snacks or skincare at the perfect temp, this mini fridge is bound to come in handy. It can be set to cool to keep your ice roller frosty or to heat to keep your face towels warm. But that’s not all — the front is mirrored, so you can use it to get ready in the morning, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $79.99+. Available in three colours.

mDesign Plastic Portable Organizer — Photo: Amazon

Since you probably won’t have a bathroom in your dorm room, you’re going to want to order a caddy so you can bring your toiletries to and from the bathroom with ease. This mDesign tote is made of sturdy plastic, has four compartments, and drainage holes in the bottom (meaning you can bring it into the shower and not worry about mould and gunk building up in the bottom).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22.40+ (originally $25.99+). Available in 11 colours.

Asltoy Laptop Desk — Photo: Amazon

I don’t know about you, but I get all of my best work done from the comfort of a blanket burrito. If you don’t like desks or the study tables at your school libraries, this will be your new holy grail for back to school. It has a tiltable top, plenty of space for your supplies, and even a cup holder that’ll save your drink from spilling all over your sheets.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $53.99+. Available in five colours.

BYXAS Portable Desk Fan — Photo: Amazon

You may be starting school in September, but that doesn’t mean the temperature is gonna drop when you move in. Keep yourself cool with a lil’ desk fan — this one is adjustable, lightweight, and quiet (so it won’t bug you with its whirring). Plus, since it’s small enough to stash in your bag, you can bring it with you on the go.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $12.99+. Available in five colours and in two styles.

3 Sprouts Folding Crate — Photo: Amazon

Stay organized by treating yourself to some cute crates, like these ones from 3 Sprouts. They come in a bunch of different colours, so you can get one for your makeup, another for your skincare, and another for your accessories. And, when you’re not using them, they can be folded down flat for easy storage.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $9.99+. Available in eight colours and in two sizes.

WENSHUO Jewelry Tray — Photo: Amazon

Looking for a place to store your littlest baubles, but don’t have space for a full-blown jewellery box? Get a tiny tray, like this cloud-shaped one, to hold your most-worn rings, bracelets, and earrings. It’ll look like a piece of art even when it isn’t doing its job.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $38.99. Available in two colours.

Poeroa Digital Alarm Clock — Photo: Amazon

If you want a clock, a mirror, and a charging dock all in one, look no further. This triple threat will look adorbs on your desk or bedside table, and you’ll use it every dang day. The screen has three brightness levels, so you’ll be able to see the time when you wake up in the middle of the night, but won’t fry your retinas.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $27.99. Available in six colours.