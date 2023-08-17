Jamie Foxx said he’s finally starting to feel like himself again after his health scare earlier this year.

The actor took to Instagram to share a series of photos, alongside the caption: “You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light…

“I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays.”

Foxx’s post came after his daughter Corinne shocked fans in April after revealing her dad had experienced a health scare.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Corinne began the message, written on behalf of the Foxx family. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

The 29-year-old actress continued, “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for your privacy at this time. Much love, The Foxx Family.”

Foxx then spoke about his health scare in an emotional video posted to Instagram last month.