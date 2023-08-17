Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Emily Ratajkowski’s workout regime is certainly paying off.

The glam-gal’s toned abs were on full display as she strutted her stuff in the streets of New York City on Wednesday.

EmRata, 32, caught the flashing bulbs of every pap’s camera as she sizzled in a black Silk Laundry skirt and loose House of CB stark white shirt twisted around her midriff, featuring cozy billowy sleeves.

READ MORE: Emily Ratajkowski Says She Was A ‘Misogynist’ When She Didn’t Like Taylor Swift

Emily Ratajkowski — Photo: Gotham/GC Images via Getty

The podcast hostess accessorized her trendy ensemble with caramel Dior boots, an alluring BabyPhat gold chain around her hips and a sweet Marc Jacobs purse as she runway-walked to Sony Music Studios to record an ep of her “High Low” podcast.

The stunning sighting also flaunted her new rouge locks, which she dressed down while donning a pair of oversized specs.

Emily Ratajkowski — Photo: Gotham/GC Images via Getty

The stylish starlet recently tapped Canada’s pop treasure, Nelly Furtado, for an interview on the “High Low” podcast released earlier this week.

READ MORE: Emily Ratajkowski Says Modelling Agencies Rejected Her Due To Her Height

In a since-deleted TikTok, Ratajkowski shared a fierce eyeful of her look with her 2.5 million followers.

The Vogue cover girl has made a name for herself with her often eye-catching street style, ensuring every NYC sidewalk is a mini fashion show for onlookers and paps alike.