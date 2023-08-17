If you thought you knew everything about last year’s biggest celebrity trial, think again.

This week, Netflix debuted the new documentary “Depp V Heard”, a three-part series delving into the thorny ins and outs of the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

And while many tuned in to the trial as it was broadcast live during the summer of 2022, the docuseries pieces together the information and includes facts and evidence excluded from the trial that may be new to many.

Here are some of the biggest takeaways from “Depp V Heard”:

1. The Makeup Palette Defence Was Misrepresented

One of the seemingly big moments in the trial involved a makeup palette Heard’s defence used while bringing up the claim that the actress regularly carried makeup around to cover up bruises caused by Depp’s alleged physical abuse.

As it happened, the makeup palette the lawyer was holding was from Milani Cosmetics, who took to TikTok to show that they only began producing the product in question in 2017, a year after Heard and Depp’s 2016 divorce filing.

“Our video was to verify the claim that our eagle-eyed and loyal fanbase made about the product named in the trial,” the company said in a statement after deleting the TikTok video. “Milani Cosmetics is not taking a formal stance on the trial, evidence, or future outcome of the case.”

In fact, Heard’s lawyer had never made reference specifically to the Milani Cosmetics palette as being the one the actress used personally, but was instead holding it up simply as a demonstration.

Amber Heard – Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP/CP Images

2. The Poop Allegations

One of the most eye-popping claims in Depp’s case was his accusation that Heard had at one point left a large poop on his side of their bed.

Heard countered that the feces was more likely left her dog, who had intestinal issues, but Depp dismissed the defence, claiming that Heard’s dogs were small.

The claim about the poop became a major point of ridicule among people on social media, but as the documentary shows, Depp was well aware of the dog’s intestinal issues.

At the actor’s libel trial against tabloids in the U.K., a text from Depp to a friend had been read into the record.

“Will you squat in front of the door of the master bedroom and leave a giant coil of dookie so that Amber steps in it and think that it’s one of the dogs, primarily Boo has a major problem. It’ll be funny,” the text read.

3. Johnny Depp Did Coin The Term ‘Megapint’

In another strange moment during the trial, Heard’s attorney Ben Rottenborn was questioning Depp about a video in which the actor spoke about “assaulting a few cabinets.”

Rottenborn asked Depp if he had been drinking before that incident, specifically, whether he had consumed a “megapint” of wine.

Watchers of the trial were more than a little puzzled by the use of the term, turning it into a small meme on social media.

But as it turns out, it was Depp himself who had coined the term “megapint” during his U.K. libel trial.

Judge Penney Azcarate – Photo: Jim Watson/Pool via AP/CP Images

4. The Jury Was Not Sequestered

Despite the huge publicity and media attention surrounding the trial, the jury was not actually sequestered.

The judge instead reminded jury members not to discuss the trial with anyone outside the jury, and not to look at media coverage or social media posts about it.

While there is no direct evidence that jury members were influenced by media coverage of the trial, some have questioned how it would have been possible to avoid such coverage.

Heard’s lawyer Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, who was also opposed to allowing cameras in the courtroom, said in an interview after the trial, “They went home every night. They have families, the families are on social media… they had a ten-day break in the middle because of the judicial conference. There’s no way they couldn’t have been influenced by it and it was horrible.”

Depps team have disputed the charge, with his lawyer Benjamin Chew saying in an interview, “I don’t think there’s any reason to believe that the jurors violated their oath.”

The actor’s other attorney, Camille Vasquez, added, “It is everywhere, but at the same time, they were admonished every single night, and they had a tremendous amount of respect for the court and the process and they were doing the best that they could.”

5. The Deuters Texts

One of the pieces of evidence that Heard’s lawyers were denied from introducing at trial was a series of text messages sent by Depp’s assistant Stephen Deuters to Heard.

The judge ruled the texts were not relevant, and thus forbidden from being entered into evidence, but they have since been unsealed.

In particular, one of the texts from Deuters references an alleged incited on a plane in which Heard said that Depp physically assaulted her.

“When I told him he kicked you, he cried,” Deuters wrote in the message.

Deuters has questioned the veracity of the texts, claiming that they were “heavily doctored” and that he never witnessed Depp assault Heard.

6. “Wino Forever”

It is well known about celebrity watchers that Depp once had a tattoo that read “Winona Forever”, which he later had changed to “Wino Forever” after his breakup from Winona Ryder.

According to Heard, she once asked about the tattoo, and then laughed because “it didn’t look like it said [Wino Forever] at all.”

Depp allegedly slapped her face for laughing at the tattoo, telling her, “You think it’s so funny? You think it’s funny, b***h?”

He then slapped Heard again, the actress claims, which was the beginning of the physical abuse she says she suffered during their marriage.

Johnny Depp – Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP/CP Images

7. “Yum”

The docuseries details how Heard and Depp first met while shooting the 2011 film “The Rum Diaries”, where they hit it off right away.

During the shooting of an intimate scene in a shower, Heard testified that their working and romantic relationship became “blurred.”

“He grabbed my face, pulled me into him and really kissed me,” she said.

Then, according to her testimony, after they were finished work, Heard went to Depp’s trailer, where he flirtatiously pushed her onto his “bed-sofa,” looked at her and said, “Yum.”

8. Heard’s Charity Donations

During the trial, Depp’s legal team questioned Heard’s claim that she had donated $7 million from their divorce settlement to charity, emphasizing the difference between a pledge and an actual donation.

The documentary clarifies, though, that both the ACLU and the press often use the terms “pledge” and “donate” interchangeably, and the ACLU’s COO confirmed that Heard had indeed donated money to the organization.

A text in the documentary reads, “The ACLU attributed $1.3 million towards a plan to donate $3.5 million over the next ten years. The Los Angeles Children’s Hospital testified that as of June 2018, they had received $250,000 in connection with the $3.5 million pledge.”

Payments had stopped in 2018, though, with Heard asserting at the trial that legal expenses from Depp suing her in 2019 were partly to blame.

“I still fully intend on honoring all of my pledges,” Heard testified. “I would love him to stop suing me so I can.”

Depp sued Heard for defamation over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she said she had been a victim of domestic violence.

The actor was $10 million in compensatory damages, though in 2022 the pair settled, with Heard forced to give Depp $1 million.