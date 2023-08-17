Jamie Lynn Spears reportedly had a subtle reaction to the news that her sister Britney and Sam Asghari had separated after 14 months of marriage.

According to Page Six, Jamie Lynn “liked” a post shared by People about Britney and Sam’s split.

The alleged Instagram activity comes after ET confirmed Sam had filed for divorce from Britney. The pair tied the knot on June 9, 2022.

A source told ET on Wednesday morning, “Britney and Sam have split. She’s adamant she didn’t cheat.

“The two haven’t got along for a while and it finally came to an end after a major blowup.”

The couple met back in 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video.

A source told ET that Britney — who revealed she’d had a reunion with her sister Jamie Lynn in June — “has not been doing well” amid the split.

“She has been denying any cheating allegations and going through a lot of emotions,” the source insisted. “She is hurt because the situation brings up old feelings for her. This is the last thing she needed, especially after her boys moved to Hawaii, being worried about the fires there, and so on.

“She has been trying to get back on her feet and be healthy emotionally, physically, and mentally. Britney has people by her side and her immediate circle is there for her. They are rallying around her.”