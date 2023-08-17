Christina Aguilera celebrated her daughter Summer’s ninth birthday with a mega-sized crowd of cheering fans.

The Grammy-winner, 42, shared a carousel of super-sweet posts to her Instagram inviting her daughter on stage in front of a delighted crowd of thousands of fans. The songstress is currently in Israel for a slew of special performances.

The mom-of-two, who also shares a 15-year-old son, Max Liron, with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman, cuddled up close to her daughter, who she shares with her fiancé Matthew Rutler, as backup dancers happily surrounded the mom and daughter duo on stage.

Of course, the vocal powerhouse had to hit some high notes while hugging her daughter in the loving embrace.

Xtina accompanied the mini photo album with a heartwarming write-up reflecting on her years of motherhood: “Today I find myself reflecting on how fast time has gone by. These 9 years have been filled with boundless love, heartwarming hugs, staying up too late, Disney adventures, and most recently, the joy of gracing the stage alongside you. ✨”

The “Genie In A Bottle” melody maven elaborated on how grateful she is for the gift of motherhood she’s been able to experience.

“Every day, I thank the universe for gifting me the privilege of being your momma, a role that stands as my ultimate accomplishment. Witnessing the remarkable young woman you are evolving into fills me with immense pride. Mommy loves you so much!”

Her endearing post was met with some love, including from a fellow celebrity galpal Paris Hilton who replied with a simple: “😍😍”