The lawsuit that Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ former nanny filed against them has been dismissed.

A Los Angeles judge threw out Ericka Genaro’s wrongful termination lawsuit against the stars on Wednesday, Page Six reported.

A rep told the publication in a statement, “The lawsuit has been fully dismissed.

“Both Olivia and Jason are hopeful they can finally close this chapter after what has not only been a selfish grab for financial gain, but a shameless exploitation of their trust played out in the media.”

Wilde and Sudeikis began dating in November 2011, before announcing they were ending their engagement after seven years in November 2020.

Genaro worked for the former couple from 2018 to 2021. She alleged in the docs that she was fired after requesting a three-day “stress leave” due to their relationship troubles.

Genaro’s attorney, Ron Zambrano, told Page Six that the case would be moved to arbitration, which is a way of settling a dispute without having to go to court.

“We don’t agree with the decision, but it is what it is,” Zambrano said in a statement. “And now we’ll litigate it in arbitration, and the case goes on.”

Zambrano insisted the decision “does not terminate the lawsuit; it merely changes the venue.”

He continued, “As to the underlying facts, we’ve got text messages and testimony that [Genaro] was driven to quit, then was summarily fired anyway. We feel extremely confident in the case, so instead of taking this to trial, we’ll handle it in arbitration, and we’re ready to move forward.”

Wilde and Sudeikis slammed the nanny’s multiple accusations back in October.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” said Wilde and Sudeikis in a statement shared with ET at the time.

The pair — who share son Otis, 9, and daughter Daisy, 6 — continued, “Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”