Kelly Clarkson fans will have an extra dose of chemistry this September.

That’s because the Grammy-winner’s tenth studio album, chemistry, which features the heartbroken hit “mine”, is getting an expanded deluxe re-release hitting store shelves and streaming platforms on September 22.

chemistry, which also launched the vocal powerhouse’ 10-show Las Vegas residency this summer at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Theatre, has been met with a wide range of critical praise from major outlets like The New Yorker and Vulture, praising the project for vulnerability and strength.

The deluxe edition will feature a new track titled “you don’t make me cry” which features her 9-year-old daughter, River Rose! The talk show host also shares 7-year-old son, Remington, with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

The multi-platinum hit-maker will be hitting the “TODAY Show”‘s stage in New York City in the iconic Rockefeller Plaza for the release of the deluxe roll-out on September 22.

She’ll then bring her vocal chops to the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas the next day.

The new tracks added to chemistry’s tracklist are as follows:

chemistry :

1. skip this part

2. mine

3. high road

4. me

5. down to you

6. chemistry

7. favorite kind of high

8. magic

9. lighthouse

10. rock hudson

11. my mistake

12. red flag collector

13. i hate love (feat. Steve Martin)

14. that’s right (feat. Sheila E.)

chemistry (deluxe) :

15. i won’t give up

16. did you know

17. you don’t make me cry (feat. River Rose)

18. goodbye

19. roses

20. mine (Live From The Belasco)

21. favorite kind of high (David Guetta Remix)

22. mine (Ty Sunderland Remix)