Timothée Chalamet wishes he was a Ken.

In a new interview with Hollywood First Look, director Greta Gerwig revealed that her “Lady Bird” and “Little Women” star had wanted to appear in “Barbie”.

In fact, Gerwig had tried to get both Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan to appear in the film, but the scheduling didn’t work out.

“I tried to get them both in it. They both couldn’t do it,” Gerwig said.

She then revealed, “Although Timothée did come by the set and then said, ‘I should have been in this,’ And I was like, ‘I know! Why aren’t you in this?’”

Gerwig previously spoke with CinemaBlend about her intention to have the “Lady Bird” co-stars appear in “specialty cameos.”

“Both of them couldn’t do it and I was so annoyed,” she said at the time. “But I love them so much. But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I’m not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom.”

Ronan had been busying filming and producing the upcoming film “The Outrun”, based on the 2016 memoir by Scottish journalist and author Amy Liptrot.

Last month, the “Barbie” casting directors also revealed to Vanity Fair some of the other stars they had tried to get for cameos in the movie.

Among them were Bowen Yang, Dan Levy and Ben Platt, who had all been approached to play Kens, while Jonathan Groff had been up for the part of Allan, played in the movie by Michael Cera.

Chalamet, meanwhile, while next be seen in “Dune: Part Two” as well as the “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” prequel “Wonka”.