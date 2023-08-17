Pamela Anderson has been sporting a more stripped-down look in recent years.

The Canadian actress spoke about now choosing to go virtually makeup-free — which is a contrast to her “Baywatch” days — in a new interview with Elle.

She admitted she didn’t have too much input in terms of how she looked early on in her career, telling the mag: “I just went along with what people were telling me what to do.”

After her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, died from breast cancer on April 15, 2019, Anderson chose to leave her signature look in the past.

Anderson shared, “She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”

She said her new look has been “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too. Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite what everyone’s doing.”

Anderson added, “I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, ‘Wow, this is really… what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey.

“I feel rooted for. I feel good. I’m in a good place.”

Anderson went on to talk about seeing herself become an inspiration for designers, telling the mag: “You used to go to photo shoots, and they would show you mood boards,” questioning whether she wanted to look like Marilyn Monroe or Brigitte Bardot.

She admitted that now “they show me 10 pictures of me, and they go, ‘Which one do you want to look like now?’”

Elsewhere in the chat, Anderson spoke about her love of writing, whether it’s a newsletter that she’s been working on or the novel that she’s been writing which she describes as “very romantic and sexy and traumatic and funny.”

“If I’m not writing, I know I’m not in a good place,” Anderson said. “If I’m writing, I am in my body. I am where I’m supposed to be.”

Anderson misses the days of letter writing, telling the mag of the pre-social media and texting era, “I guess everybody always romanticizes the past.

“You want to be kind of OG.”

Anderson has also been writing down recipes for a potential cookbook.

She said, “Not [to] really push veganism or anything like that, but just make vegetables more interesting.”