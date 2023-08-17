Selena Gomez is giving her fans what they want.

The Emmy-nominated actress and singer, 31, teased her upcoming single, her first single since 2022’s introspective pop ballad “My Mind & Me”, titled “Single Soon” to her 427 million Instagram followers on Thursday.

The single cover depicts the pop princess serving a glitzy-glam look while rocking an oversized fuzzy purple jacket and accompanying purple eyeshadow in the back of a car. A second pic shows the “Only Murders in the Building” actress flashing a big smile as two friends hang by her side.

“Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” admitted the starlet in the post’s caption before revealing she’s still working on her third album.

“Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25. Presave it now. 😘”

The starlet has been slowly teasing plenty of studio snaps over the last couple of months, which has only caused her fanbase of Selenators to bubble with even more enthusiasm.

“Single Now” will hit streaming platforms on August 25.