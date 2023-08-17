Not many fans receive a designer item while attending their fave rapper’s concert.

That’s what one lucky attendee of Drake’s and 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur” tour experienced while stopping by their fourth and final show in Inglewood, Los Angeles, on Wednesday.

The Torontonian, 36, paused between songs to offer the luxurious item to a special fan, instructing his security to hand out the pricey pink gift to a fan of his choice.

Drake gave a fan a pink Birkin bag tonight at the show in LA #ItsAllABlurTour

pic.twitter.com/1G1B8ynNEP — Complex (@Complex) August 17, 2023

“Give that girl a nice little Birkin bag,” he spoke into the mic. “Make sure she has security on the way out too so nobody robs her.”

Drake’s a bonafide Birkin boy and has been collecting a swathe of designer items for a while. He admitted to The Hollywood Reporter 2017 that he’s been stacking up on Birkins for “the woman I end up with.”

Birkin bags are jaw-dropping in their prices, and in a convo with Architectural Digest in 2020, Drizzy revealed his collection once and for all, and prices ranged from $40,000 to $500,000.