Sandra Bullock has been greatly affected by the controversy surrounding “The Blind Side”.

Earlier this week, Michael Oher, the former NFL player upon whom the movie was based, filed a petition claiming that the story of Sean Tuohy and Leigh Anne Tuohy adopting him was a “lie.”

According to Oher, the Tuohys tricked him into signing documents that he thought were adoption papers, but instead made them his conservators.

He has also alleged that the Tuohys earned millions of dollars from the film and their association with it, while he received nothing.

Now, a source close to Bullock has shared with The Daily Mail how the actress feels about the controversy.

“She hates that such a wonderful story, a spectacular movie, and a spectacular time in her life now has been tainted,” the source said. “Now people won’t watch it and if they do, they will have a completely different reaction to its original intention.”

Bullock won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in the 2009 hit, which earned approximately $300 million.

“There was so much hard work put into the film that they all thought was the truth and now that has been questioned, it just upsets Sandra to no end that a time in her life that was so special, is now shadowed with a completely different perspective,” the source continued.

“Sandra is putting up a strong face and a strong front as it has been a rough patch for her emotionally with the loss of Bryan, and now she is heartbroken in a different way with all the fallout from the Michael Oher news,” they added.

Finally, the inside said, “She is figuring out how to move forward from it all, it is just going to take a little bit, but emotions are very high right now for Sandra and she is looking forward to better days ahead.”

As for people now questioning whether Bullock’s Oscar was deserved, the source said, “how was she supposed to know?” and added, “She thinks that it is just stupid to give that any attention, there are so many other important things to worry about over that.”