It doesn’t look like Taylor Swift will be at the Super Bowl any time soon.

According to Hits Daily Double, the pop superstar has declined to headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, scheduled for February 11.

Given Swift’s huge popularity, she would be a logical choice for the NFL to have perform at the big game, following in the footsteps of Beyoncé, The Weeknd and others.

But HITSDD, Swift wants a sizeable payday in order to headline the show, which would be a non-starter for the NFL.

Historically, artists mount their Super Bowl Halftime shows at their own expense, with Dr. Dre reportedly putting together the multimillion-dollar budget for his big hip-hop tribute in 2022 himself.

Other performers’ sets have been produced by Roc Nation, including Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and others.

Swift’s appearance at the Super Bowl would also have been unlikely given that she will be on her Eras Tour in Tokyo at that time, playing four shows from Feb. 7 to 10.

In a recent interview with People, Ed Sheeran talked about why he isn’t interested in headlining the Halftime Show.

“The only way that I would do it, is if I was joining someone else. I don’t have pizazz. Like, all of these amazing performers — I’m just not that. I’m not gonna have dancers on stage,” he said. “I’m not gonna have fireworks and blah blah. I don’t think that anyone wants to see me do the Super Bowl either.”