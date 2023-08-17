Miley Cyrus fans, get excited!

Cyrus’ new song “Used To Be Young” will be released on August 25.

Miley participates in the TV special event “Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions)” to celebrate the release of “Used To Be Young” by sharing anecdotes and life lessons from her various life chapters. The program has been reimagined from the version that first aired on Disney+, and it now includes a brand-new interview as well as songs from her most recent album, Endless Summer Vacation, including the smash single “Flowers,” as well as one of her most popular earlier singles. The new, revised special will be available the following day on Hulu.

Here’s what Miley posted on her social media handles.

Miley has only released one new song, “Used To Be Young,” since the release of her critically and financially successful album Endless Summer Vacation, which included her breakthrough single “Flowers” and twelve other tracks.

A genuine global hit, “Flowers” lasted eight weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, which was a career-high for Miley.

The fastest single to hold the top spot in over a decade, “Flowers” spent ten weeks at #1 on US Pop Radio. Four billion streams of “Flowers” have been made, making it the quickest song ever to reach 500 million streams on Spotify. It has officially been a female solo artist’s longest-running UK #1 hit.