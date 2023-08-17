Rachel Leviss isn’t backing down from Scheana Shay.

Despite dropping her temporary restraining order against her fellow “Vanderpump Rules” cast mate, she’s still standing by her claims that the SUR employee punched her in March following the news of Scandoval.

While hitting up Bethenny Frankel’s podcast for an extensive interview in an episode shared on Thursday, Leviss shared: “Scheana did physically assault me that night and I have a permanent scar on my eyebrow.”

“At the moment, I thought I deserved it – that’s why I just stood there and let it happen,” Leviss explained to Frankel of the punch with Shay allegedly did after finding out about Leviss’ months-long affair with Tom Sandoval.

“She pushed me as hard as she could against a brick wall, the back of my head hit the wall pretty hard, and then she socked me in the eye.”

Leviss continued revisiting the alleged altercation, stating that Shay “threw [her] phone in the street” and immediately called Ariana Madix, who was dating Sandoval for years before the affair.

Leviss immediately retrieved her phone and told Sandoval, “Scheana just punched me in the face.” Shay blasted Leviss in response, claiming she fabricated the entire assault.

Instead, Shay admitted that she “pushed” Leviss but didn’t go as far as to whip a punch at her.

A court proceeding occurred, which Leviss didn’t attend, causing the judge to drop her request for a permanent restraining order.

“Vanderpump Rules” began filming for season 11 in July, but Leviss has not been seen in any cast snaps.