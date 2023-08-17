It’s not just another zombie movie.
ET Canada has the debut of the official trailer for “Zombie Town”, a new horror-comedy based on the book by R.L. Stine and starring Chevy Chase and Dan Aykroyd.
In the film, which was shot in Ontario, Canada, Aykroyd plays Len Carver, a popular zombie movie director who harbours a big secret.
At a screening of his movie “Zombie Town”, the undead actually pop off the screen to terrorize the town thanks to a magical piece of film that turns the actors into zombies.
With the help of Carver and Chase’s character Mezmarian, two friends, played by Marlon Kazadi and Madi Monroe, must find a way to stop their small town from being taken over by the undead.
Directed by Peter Lepeniotis and co-written by Lepeniotis, Michael Samonek and Michael Shwartz, the film also stars Henry Czerny, Scott Thompson and Bruce McCulloch.
“Zombie Town” opens in theatres Sept. 1.