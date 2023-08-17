Jennifer Lopez is wearing her heart on her tee and you can too.

The triple-threat, 54, stepped out of her Beverly Hills hotel on Tuesday in a simple-and-sweet, fitted white tee which donned a beautifully sweet quote from revolutionary Persian poet Rumi.

“You are the soul of the universe, and your name is love.” The devotional message was finished with a tiny heart at the end.

Jennifer Lopez — Photo: Backgrid

Rumi, a 13th-century Persian poet, is one of the most widely celebrated linguists, known for perfectly writing a profound love language that impacts millions today.

You can snag the super sweet look over on the comfy online mall known as Amazon Canada!

There, you can browse a wide range of sweet shirts with touching and memorable Rumi quotes across them, so you can send a perfect loved-up message to your beau or rock some beautiful poetry on your next night out or gym session. Prices range from $12 to $30, depending on the size and style.

Check out just some of the tees available:

Rumi shirt — Photo: Amazon

Price: $23

Rumi quote — Photo: Amazon

Price: $27

Rumi quote — Photo: Amazon

Price: $12

Rumi quote — Photo: Amazon

Price: $23

If you want to get J. Lo’s quote of choice, you can purchase this personalized tee on Amazon Canada, which allows you to inscribe whatever text you prefer onto the shirt. Just make sure you have spell-check on! You can snag that for $14.

The affectionate quote is perfect for Ben Affleck’s 51st birthday when she wore the meaningful message.

She continued sending out loving birthday wishes to her hubby, whom she married last year, over on her Instagram, where she lip-synced “I love you” to Sam Cooke’s “Wonderful World” alongside the Oscar winner.

