Christine Brown doesn’t see her marriage to Kody Brown as a failure despite their 2021 split.

Christine spoke to People about her and Kody’s marriage of 27 years almost two years after she confirmed they’d called it quits.

“Just because I left, it doesn’t mean we failed,” the “Sister Wives” star shared. “It [only] means there’s change.”

She continued, “Our goal was to raise incredible children, and we did. It was a success for us.”

Christine and Kody — who share six kids together — tied the knot back in 1994.

Christine was Kody’s third wife. Kody and Meri Brown got married in 1990, and legally separated in 2014. Janelle Brown became Kody’s second wife in 1993, with Christine joining the family in 1994. Robyn Brown became his fourth wife in 2010.

Christine is now engaged to David Woolley.

The pair started dating in December 2022, before going public with their relationship this past Valentine’s Day.

In April, the pair announced they were engaged after four months of dating.