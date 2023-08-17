Get ready for a new dramatic saga as the Monsterverse series “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” will soon be out.

READ MORE: Witness The ‘Return Of Titans’ In Final Trailer For ‘Godzilla: King Of The Monsters’

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” follows two siblings who follow in their father’s footsteps to discover their family’s connection to the covert organization known as Monarch after the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that levelled San Francisco and the shocking realisation that monsters are real.

In the 1950s and a half-century later, when Monarch is endangered by what Shaw knows, they follow clues that take them into the realm of monsters and finally down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by both Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell).

Kurt Russell in ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.’ — Image credit: Apple TV+

The dramatic story, which spans three generations, uncovers hidden information and the effects that monumental, life-changing events may have on us.