Rachel Leviss is officially out for season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules”.

ET has exclusively learned that after much back and forth, the 28-year-old reality TV star will not be filming the new season. The news comes after it was revealed earlier this year that Tom Sandoval was cheating on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Leviss, which played out last season.

“Rachel will not be returning for season 11 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’. There was a possibility up until recently she’d be returning for the new season, but ultimately decided against it,” a source tells ET. “Rachel is focused on her mental health journey and knew going back to the show would open her up to trauma she’s been working on healing. Rachel is looking forward to what the future holds for her.”

Last week, a source told ET that Leviss was not filming season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules” because she’s prioritizing her mental health and enjoying a slower life in Arizona.

“Rachel has been spending time with her family in Arizona since leaving the mental health facility. Rachel has been receiving letters from people opening up about their own mental health journey and applauding her for taking time away from filming to focus on her mental health,” the source shared. “Rachel is in a really good place and has been enjoying a slower pace of life. She’s been doing Pilates and often goes hiking.”

Leviss was recently spotted running errands in Tucson, Arizona, while wearing a vintage Pink Floyd shirt, black biker shorts, sandals, gray socks, a backpack and glasses. Her hair was in a ponytail and she opted for the makeup-free look while hitting up her local drug store, where she picked up a few fancy water bottles.

In April, ET exclusively reported that Leviss checked into a mental health treatment facility. At the time, Leviss’ rep told ET, “[Rachel] and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counselling.”

Her rep added that Leviss had planned to admit herself before the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion was taped on March 23. “She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment,” her rep told ET. “Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

On Wednesday, part two of Leviss’ interview with Bethenny Frankel was released and the reality star opened up about feeling betrayed by Sandoval and questioned if the cheating scandal, commonly called Scandoval, was “fabricated” to keep the Bravo series alive.

Meanwhile, it seems exes Madix, 38, and Sandoval, 40, aren’t opposed to being in the same room together — especially if it’s for a good cause. On Tuesday, the two were both at Lisa Vanderpump’s charity fundraiser event — held at her restaurant, Sur — where “Vanderpump Rules” cameras were reportedly rolling amid production on season 11.

However, despite both showing up to support the charity event — which raised money for Maui Wildfire Relief — Madix and Sandoval did not actually seem to converse and didn’t appear together in any photos at the event.

Madix stunned in an all-black ensemble for the party, and reportedly arrived with a male friend. She was all smiles as she spent time with some of her other “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars, including Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney and Lala Kent.

SUR/Instagram

A source recently told ET that Madix has been laying into Sandoval since cameras went up.

“Filming is underway for ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and Tom and Ariana have filmed together. She has been laying into him while filming and doesn’t have time for any of his nonsense,” the source said. “She’s becoming more and more detached and isn’t affected by him as much.”

As for Leviss, she started going by her birth name, Rachel, instead of Raquel. “After months of therapy, Rachel decided she wanted to go by her government name moving forward,” a source told ET.

A source also confirmed to ET that Leviss checked out of The Meadows in Arizona last month after spending two months at the mental health facility. “Rachel is now spending time with people close to her,” the source said.

Leviss was noticeably absent earlier in July while Sandoval, Madix, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay and several other “Vanderpump Rules” cast members filmed at Lisa Vanderpump’s Sur Lounge.

Sandoval seemed able to avoid Madix during filming — but not Shay. In a video obtained by TMZ, the two were caught having a heated argument outside the bar, where at one point Shay was heard yelling, “If you hadn’t f**ked Raquel,” before storming off.

While filming in Lake Tahoe, Shay and Lala Kent had to defend themselves after a photo surfaced on Instagram of some of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast posing with Sandoval following his cheating scandal. The friends took to Instagram to speak out about the situation.

The shot — which also includes Schwartz, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber and Brock Davies — features Shay standing next to Sandoval with her arm around him.

That fact irked fans who are still reeling from the news that Sandoval cheated on Madix with Leviss.

“I don’t know why I feel the need to defend taking a photo with my hand [in a fist] in the back of someone,” Shay began, before Kent chimed in, saying, “People are so stupid.”

“It still blows that people don’t realize we’re filming a show,” Kent said. “And it was that girl’s birthday. What are we going to be like, ‘No! Absolutely not.’ [We said,] ‘Happy birthday. Let’s take a f**king picture. It’s called adulting.”

Shay added of the photo, “We’re in a group. We’re all here. We hopped in a photo, you know what? I happened to be standing where I’m standing.”

“I take photos with strangers every f**king day. It’s how you take a photo,” she said. “You stand like that. And you smile. I tilt my head to my good side.”

Kent ended things by quipping, “It’s called ‘Vanderpump Rules’ — have you guys watched it before? It’s a TV show.”

After all this uproar over the photo op, Madix and Sandoval both posed for a group photo not long after.

For more on Scandoval, check out the links below.

MORE FROM ET:

Rachel Leviss Questions if Scandoval was ‘Fabricated’ to Save ‘VPR’

Rachel Leviss Speaks Out on Being Labelled ‘The Ultimate Villain’

‘VPR’ Star Tom Schwartz Is Nearly Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

Exes Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix Pose for 1st Post-Scandoval Pic

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11: Everything We Know So Far Post-Scandoval