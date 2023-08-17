Get ready for a trip back to “Fargo”.

On Thursday, FX unveiled a new first look at the fifth season of the Noah Hawley-created series, inspired by the Coen Brothers film of the same name.

While it was previously known that the season would be set in 2019 in Minnesota and North Dakota, the network has revealed brand new plot details.

The season stars Juno Temple as Dorothy “Dot” Lyon, a Midwestern housewife who gets herself into trouble with the local water authority, plunging her back into a life she’d thought she left behind her.

Jon Hamm as Roy Tillman – Photo: Michelle Faye/FX

Meanwhile, Jon Hamm plays North Dakota Sheriff Roy Tillman, a preacher who thinks he is the law and has been on the hunt for Dot for years.

Tillman is accompanied by his son Gator, played by Joe Keery, and recruits a shadowy drifter named Ole Munch, played by Sam Spruell.

Jennifer Jason Leigh as Lorraine Lyon – Photo: Michelle Faye/FX

As Dot faces trouble from her past, her husband Wayne, played by David Rysdahl, seeks help from his mother Lorraine Lyon, the CEO of the country’s largest debt collection agency, played by Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Lamorne Morris as Witt Farr – Photo: Michelle Faye/FX

The new season of the anthology series also stars Dave Foley, Richa Moorjani and Lamorne Morris.

“Fargo” season 5 premieres Tuesday, Nov. 21.