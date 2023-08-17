Click to share this via email

Stevie Nicks is a fan of the Amazon Prime show “Daisy Jones & The Six”, which is inspired by Fleetwood Mac.

The musician took to Instagram to reveal that she’d finally got round to watching the series.

Nicks shared, “Just finished watching ‘Daisy Jones + the 6’ for the 2nd time.

“In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley [Keough] seamlessly, soon became my story.

“It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story.

“It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine [McVie] could have seen it. She would have loved it,” she added, referencing her late bandmate, who passed away on November 30, 2022.

Nicks insisted of the show, “Hopefully it will continue…”

Riley Keough — who stars as Daisy Jones in the series — was among those commenting, writing: “😍😍😍😱😱😱😱😱🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏”

Executive producer Reese Witherspoon added, “Oh my stars, Stevie!! This means the world to the whole @daisyjonesandthesix team! Thank YOU for cutting the path!”

A synopsis reads, “Following the rise of rock band Daisy Jones and The Six through the 1970s Los Angeles music scene on their quest for worldwide icon status.”

The show also stars Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse and more.

See what Keough and Claflin had to say about the show in their chat with ET Canada in the clip below.