The first pictures from the forthcoming thriller “Reptile,” starring Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake, have just been made public by the Netflix streaming service.

On October 6th, the movie is set to begin streaming.

Del Toro not only acted in the movie, but he also co-wrote the script alongside Benjamin Brewer and director Grant Singer, in addition to acting as executive producer. The synopsis of the script that Del Toro, Singer, and Brewer wrote together is as follows:

Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life.

Eric Bogosian, Alicia Silverstone, Domenick Lombardozzi, Frances Fisher, Ato Essandoh, Michael Carmen Pitt, Karl Glusman, and Matilda Lutz all appear in the cast in addition to Del Toro and Timberlake.

On September 8 at the Toronto International Film Festival, “Reptile” will have its international debut before it becomes available on Netflix.