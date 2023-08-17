Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s nearly seven years together allegedly weren’t always smooth sailing.

Asghari has reportedly complained several times throughout the duration of their relationship about Spears getting physical with him, as per sources with direct knowledge who spoke with TMZ. Over the years, the two had gotten into several fights where security was forced to step in, except for one incident which led to Asghari getting a black eye, as there wasn’t any security around.

Sources told the outlet that, earlier this year, Spears, 41, allegedly “[flew] off the handle” and began punching Asghari, 29, in his sleep. The actor reportedly did not hit back at his wife, but was left startled by Spears’ behaviour.

The incident allegedly occurred in January around the time when paparazzi photographed Asghari with a black eye and bite marks on his forearm. When the paps noticed the bruises and attempted to ask the fitness trainer about it, he brushed it off and asked them not to photograph him.

Sources also told TMZ that Asghari was mainly worried because Spears had a fascination with knives, in which she allegedly kept them all over their home, including in their bedroom. One source explained that Spears “was paranoid someone was going to get her, and she needed the knives as protection.”

The insiders added that the singer would often “fly off the handle” at the slightest inconveniences, which frightened Asghari.

ET broke the news earlier this week that Asghari filed for divorce from Spears after the couple got into a huge argument a few weeks ago, in which Asghari accused the popstar of cheating. The blowout was supposedly Asghari’s last straw.