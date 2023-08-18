Sam Asghari is staunchly denying allegations of threatening to “exploit” Britney Spears and reports claiming he’s trying to challenge his prenup with her amid their divorce.

A rep for Asghari tells ET, “There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false.”

The rep’s comments come amid tabloid reports that the actor has allegedly threatened to release embarrassing information or materials about Spears unless concessions are made in their prenup that would allow Asghari to get more money out of the divorce.

“No negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be,” Asghari’s rep states. “Sam has always and will always support her.”

Meanwhile, a source tells ET that Spears’ prenup with Asghari is “rock solid.”

The statement comes shortly after Asghari publicly spoke out for the first time Thursday afternoon, one day after news broke that he’d filed for divorce from Spears.

The 29-year-old took to his Instagram story to share a statement addressing the split, and wrote, “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

“S**t happens,” Asghari continued. “Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

As for the reason behind Asghari’s decision to file for divorce, a source told ET that a cheating allegation may have led to the breakup.

“Sam believes that Britney cheated on him,” the source told ET. “He believes he caught her in a lie and it caused him to be done with the relationship.”

But another source told ET that Britney is “adamant she didn’t cheat.” The same source added that “the two haven’t gotten along for a while and it finally came to an end after a major blowup.”

Spears and Asghari tied the knot in an intimate wedding at Spears’ California home in June 2022, nearly six years after they met on the set of her 2016 music video for “Slumber Party.” The wedding was attended by fellow stars including Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, Madonna, Drew Barrymore, and Donatella Versace, who designed Spears’ custom gown.

