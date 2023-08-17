Kellie Pickler is breaking her silence.

Six months after the tragic death of her husband Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler is opening up about her loss and thanking fans for their support.

“One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still. I have chosen to heed his advice,” she told People in a statement.

“Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way,” she continued. “It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers.”

Pickler also shared, “I am planning an intimate memorial for my husband, which will happen later this fall, that is what Kyle would have wanted.”

Jacobs, who was also a songwriter, vocalist and musician, died by suicide on Feb. 17. He was 49.

The couple first started dating in 2008, and got engaged in 2010 after Jacobs popped the question while they were on a beach in Florida.

Talking about the proposal, Pickler said, “It was the most spiritual moment. We would’ve gotten married that night had there been a preacher walking by!”

Pickler and Jacobs tied the knot the following year. They regularly worked together, writing and producing songs. Their first collaboration in the studio was her 2015 single “Feeling Tonight”.