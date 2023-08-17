Bailey Zimmerman, who is currently touring around with fellow country singers Morgan Wallen and HARDY, admitted that he surprisingly doesn’t write music with them while on the road.

In conversation with ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier at Boots and Hearts music festival over the weekend, the 23-year-old explained that they haven’t written together (yet) because each of their focus currently lies somewhere else.

“I think we’ve been so focused on getting better ourselves, you know, because we’re all, we all got life stuff that we need to work on. So everybody is just trying to get healthy and stay healthy,” he said. “That’s kind of what we’re working on.

“We don’t write together. We work out together,” Zimmerman shared, revealing that they “do ice baths together.”

“I’m sure one day we’ll get in a room and we’ll write something cool but for right now I’m really trying to focus on just singing and trying to be better at singing so I can do the live show stuff,” he explained.

Zimmerman — who released his debut album Religiously. The Album. in May — added that he’s “never been the guy to write on the road,” and that when he began touring he “really want[ed] to focus on [performing].”

Nonetheless, he’s “sure” one day fans will get that collab.

“For me personally, I really hope to do something, they’re like legends,” he told Tavernier.

Given that Zimmerman is nearly a decade younger than Wallen, 30, and HARDY, 32, we asked the rising country star what kind of industry advice they’ve given him.

“Man, the best advice I ever got wasn’t from HARDY or Morgan,” he confessed. “It was from Ernest.

“Ernest said, ‘Take your shoes off. When you get a big head man, go outside, take your shoes off and stay in the yard.’ Like, literally take your shoes off and stay in the yard,” he shared. “That’s kinda been my motto.

“That’s probably one of the coolest things I’ve learned is keeping humble and just staying true to your roots,” he elaborated on the advice the country singer, 31, gave him. “You know, staying true to yourself and not letting everything just get ahead of you. That’s like a big thing that I just focus on now, but because of Ernest, really.”

HARDY, Ernest and Morgan Wallen are known to be buddies and hit-making collaborators and often post pictures together. In an interview with Billboard earlier this year, HARDY revealed that forming a supergroup is something that’s already been discussed.

“We’ve definitely talked about it,” HARDY told the outlet. “I think it would be awesome. I think it would do really well, and would set up a tour perfectly. I don’t think anybody in our little trio would be opposed to that. It would be fun.”

