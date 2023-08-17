Music icon Madonna celebrated her 65th birthday yesterday and fans got a glimpse of her current appearance due to an unfiltered birthday post from a pal.

Madonna has been highly active on Instagram lately, and her regular postings are frequently visibly edited using technology. She has often generated controversy by publishing online self-portraits in which her looks are extensively Photoshopped and nearly doll-like.

Fans have long argued over it, with some pleading with her to stop editing her images while others defending her freedom to share pictures of herself whatever she wants. To celebrate the singer’s 65th birthday, Madonna’s longtime pal Maha Dakhil Jackson published a new photo of the singer looking lovely and obviously unfiltered on a night out.

Fans of Madonna flooded Jackson’s post with encouraging remarks. “GORGEOUS untouched photo! Love it,” one wrote.

Madonna celebrated a significant birthday as she revealed the new dates for her forthcoming Celebration greatest hits tour. It was supposed to start on July 15, but two weeks prior, Madonna was discovered unconscious at home and taken to the hospital, where she was allegedly treated for a “serious bacterial infection.”