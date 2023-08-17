In a recent interview with ET, Angela White, who no longer goes by the name Blac Chyna, spoke candidly about Khloe Kardashian’s recent remarks about how she’s helping raise her brother Rob Kardashian and Angela’s 6-year-old daughter, Dream.

Angela stated that she agreed with Khloe’s remarks and detailed how they were very logical.

“You have to think, too, they’re so close, you know? Rob and Khloe,” Angela said. “So of course Dream’s gonna be like [that] with True, you know what I mean?”

“[She’s the] sweetest spirit,” Angela gushed. “She’s everything.”

After their turbulent relationship and ensuing legal disputes, Angela claims that her connection with Rob, and his family, has “absolutely” grown and developed.

“Time heals everything, and people change, and situations change,” Angela shared. “You get to see the situation for what it is, and the situation is Dream.”

“It saddens me to see clickbait headlines that are taken out of context or twisted to be something it’s not,” Khloe wrote. “I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express. Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I’m with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure.”