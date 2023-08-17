Lala Kent is aware of the internet drama she’s tied up in and simply doesn’t care.

Since she’s been mute about it online, the “Vanderpump Rules” star wants fans to know she’s been informed of the criticism circulating over a photo of her hugging Tom Sandoval on set, and that no amount of gossip is going to get to her.

On Wednesday’s episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, the reality star confessed she had no idea the photo of her and Sandoval was spreading on social media until it was brought to her attention by one of her co-stars.

“It is a very long day of shooting. I go home and I retreat because I don’t want to deal. The next day I get a text from Scheana [Shay] saying, ‘Hey. How are you?’” Kent recalled filming “VPR” season 11. “This was one of those days when she asks how am I doing and I am in the hole. So I said, ‘I am a little depressed today. Feeling a little down.’”

Kent clarified that, at first, she didn’t realize why Shay was checking in on her.

“It was about that photo that came out of me awkwardly hugging Tom Sandoval. Then I realize how much I don’t give a f—k. Don’t care about the picture and I am completely removed,” she admitted. “Although there are things happening in life and things I am doing, I have a sense where I am removed from it. I don’t live in the comments section.”

Kent then compared the online drama to a similar situation Shay experienced last month, in which “VPR” fans slammed her for posing in a cast pic that included Sandoval.

“Scheana went through the same kind of thing. She was affected by it. Understandably so,” Kent said. “I literally had no idea what she was talking about. I don’t want to see it.

“If you are going to watch this episode on YouTube, please don’t comment stupid things that are not productive for me to see,” Kent urged fans before giving naysayers a snarky remark: “It’s not like I’m sandwiched between [Jeffrey] Epstein and Harvey [Weinstein] waiting for [Jeffrey] Dahmer to come join in. Everyone calm the f—k down.”

For the past two months, The “Vanderpump Rules” cast have been shooting season 11 following Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ headline-making affair. Several cast members, including Kent and Shay, have since reunited with Sandoval to film, despite their ongoing friendships with his ex, Ariana Madix — who even defended Shay’s friendship with Sandoval last month.

Last week, when the photo of Kent embracing Sandoval surfaced, Shay called out haters that were putting Kent down for the harmless interaction.

“All these people saying they aren’t gonna watch the season from photos that have been coming out… like come on!” she commented on a since-deleted Instagram post on Aug. 11, which was re-shared to Twitter. “How about you WATCH the damn show and see HOW all these photos happened!

“NO one knows what’s actually happening in this group right now other than US!” Shay continued. “Nothing is fake in this group and people are definitely paying for their actions.”