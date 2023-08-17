David Spade refused Ziggy Stardust’s personal request!

David Bowie reportedly asked Spade if they could switch parts in a “Saturday Night Live” comedy, but the Joe Dirt actor refused to give up the funnier character, according to Spade on the most recent episode of Fly on the Wall, his podcast with Dana Carvey (recorded before to the SAG-AFTRA strike).

The former SNL cast member recounted that he had written a comedy for a Bowie-and-Tin Machine episode that was scheduled to air on November 23, 1991 and was hosted by an 11-year-old Macaulay Culkin. In Spade’s story, Bowie would appear as a receptionist who “stops you because he thinks they’re better than you” and play a cameo role.

Although the iconic singer was not present at the meeting when the design was proposed, Spade received a note the next morning telling him to phone Bowie at his hotel “as soon as possible.”

“And so I called him and he answers and it’s f—ing Bowie,” Spade said. “And he’s like, ‘This [sketch] is so f—ing funny. This is exactly my life and these people I see.’ And he goes, ‘One tweak: Can I play the receptionist? That’s the funnier part.'”

Bowie, according to Spade, said that portraying oneself was tedious since “everyone’s seen that.” Instead, he proposed that Spade should play Bowie and he should play the receptionist. Spade refused, saying that he wished the front desk clerk to develop into his recurrent role on the programme. Bowie cleverly responded by speculating on the possibility that the sketch would never air in the first place.

“I’m like, ‘God, how do you know this show this well?'” Spade remembered thinking. “It’s so true. What if it doesn’t get on? I’m f—ing blowing it. He’s like, ‘It’ll get on if I do it.'”

However, the comedian said that everything still turned up well, recalling how Bowie approached him at the episode’s goodnights and remarked:

“Hey, sorry, man, I get what was going on and I shouldn’t have been a little chilly about it.”

In the subsequent episode, Spade did end up portraying a snarky receptionist who worked for Dick Clark Productions; this character appeared twice more while he was on the programme. On the NBC series “Just Shoot Me,” he also had a memorable role. Thus, in some situations, defying a rock star under duress may be the best course of action.