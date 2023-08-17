Kevin Federline is offering support to his ex-wife, Britney Spears, on the heels of her divorce from Sam Asghari.

The former dancer’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, shared Federline’s well-wishes to Spears on his behalf while speaking with both ET and NewsNation’s “Banfield”.

While appearing on “Banfield”on Wednesday — a news and talk show hosted by Canadian-American journalist, Ashleigh Banfield — Kaplan clarified that he doesn’t know the “inside track” of Spears and Asghari’s breakup, but does know that Federline “hopes” the two will “work it out.”

“He just hopes that everything works out for the best, whether that’s being together or not being together,” Kaplan explained. “He just hopes that they make good decisions and work out, either go their separate ways or get back together.”

The powerhouse attorney noted that the best end result would be “whatever is best for them,” adding that Federline ultimately “wishes her the best.”

Kaplan reiterated Federline’s feelings over news of the divorce while chatting with ET on Thursday.

“He wishes them both the best,” Kaplan told the outlet. “If they reconcile, great, but hopefully it won’t be a factor that makes her feel more alienated than she might otherwise be if she was still in an intact marriage.

“He wishes her the best and hopes that things work out for her for the best,” he restated.

As for any advice Federline may have for Spears, Kaplan shared that his client would suggest: “Be strong, be focused, and get good advice from those around you before making important decisions.”

Spears and Federline tied the knot back in 2004 with a surprise ceremony — the same year they first met at a nightclub. After three years of marriage and welcoming sons Jayden, now 16, and Sean, 17, they decided to go their separate ways in 2007.

In May, Spears signed off to allow Federline to relocate their children to Hawaii with his wife, Victoria Prince.

Kaplan also spoke about the move, telling ET that Spears and Federline’s sons are “very happy there.”

“I mean, everyone in Hawaii is grieving for the horrible tragedy that was visited upon the people of Maui, and in particular the people of the Lahaina area. But aside from that, they’re very happy,” Kaplan said. “They’re happy with the life they have there.”

The attorney added that Federline has given great effort to shielding his sons from negative press about their mother.

“Kevin tries to minimize media access to them wherever possible when they’re out,” Kaplan explained. “I think Kevin tries to give them a realistic expectation of what’s always going to be out there, because of who their parents are… [he] wants to make sure that they put the best foot forward and take care of themselves.”

Last week, a source revealed that Federline and his sons with Spears are “safe” amid the deadly Maui fires.