Sam Asghari has broken his silence amid news that he and Britney Spears are headed for divorce.

On Thursday, the actor and model took to his Instagram Story to share a statement following news that he filed for divorce from the “Toxic” hitmaker.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” he wrote, adding: “Sh-t happens.”

Asghari asked for privacy, noting: “Seems ridiculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

His statement comes one day after news broke that the two called it quits after one year of marriage. Asghari’s statement also comes hours after Spears took to Instagram to make an announcement, completely unrelated to the headlines surrounding the split.