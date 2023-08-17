Jenelle Evans is setting the record straight about her son’s disappearance, now that he’s been located and found safe.

The “Teen Mom” alum took to Instagram on Thursday to shut down rumours circulating about how Jace Vahn, 14, was found.

“My son was not found ‘because of Snapchat.’ There are lots of rumors going around about what happened,” Evans wrote on her Story, adding that she’ll be taking time “to give [her] son privacy and appreciate if the public would do the same.”

Photo: Instagram/ @J_Evans1219

Evans, 31, also revealed that she’s no longer on good terms with her mother, Barbara Evans, once again.

“Cut my own mother off again, and she has to keep going with all the articles,” Jenelle wrote in a Facebook post, which she also shared to her Instagram Story. “Doesn’t call to check up, doesn’t ask me how he is, but talks to TMZ to give updates she knows nothing about.”

She begged others not to trust Barbara after her false claims about the reason Jace ran away on Tuesday.

“Please don’t believe anything my mother is saying to the media at this time. The truth will prevail and I’ll soon tell you when the time is right,” Jenelle wrote.

Photo: Instagram/ @J_Evans1219

When someone responded to Janelle’s update questioning why she couldn’t give followers answers so that “we can stop worrying about your kid,” she replied: “Because he’s not your kid… none of this is really anyone’s business.”

Photo: Instagram/ @J_Evans1219

The reality star’s update comes after her mother did an interview with TMZ, claiming Jace has been acting out after Jenelle allegedly took him off his ADHD meds upon regained full custody of him in March. Barbara also claimed her grandson was no longer meeting with a behaviour specialist, something he also used to do prior to March.

Jenelle denied the allegations, telling TMZ on Thursday: “Barbara has not been in contact with Jace since Monday. I have cut off contact with her as of three weeks ago. Barbara doesn’t have any idea what is going on inside my home. Jace had a therapist appointment today on Zoom at 10:30 a.m. … she hasn’t even attempted to speak to Jace directly.”

However, it’s unclear if Jace’s therapy session was pre-booked or scheduled as a result of his runaway.

Jenelle is also a mother to son Kaiser, 9, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Nathan Griffin, and daughter Ensley, 6, whom she shares with her husband, David Eason.