Drake proudly showed off a comically large bra that was thrown on stage at him during his concert Wednesday night.

When a massive pink bra landed on stage at Drake’s “It’s All A Blur” tour stop in Dallas, he picked up the undergarment and put it on full display for the crowd to take in just how big it was, as seen in a video circulating online.

Tucked inside of the bra — which was almost as long (unclipped) as he is tall — was a note the rapper said he couldn’t read out loud, joking: “This might be the end of a saga.”

Drake appears confused before someone from the crowd tells him it’s from his dad Dennis, to which he quickly realized it was a gag gift.

“Oh, this is from my dad?” he asks, before reading the card, which actually had an oddly sweet message written inside.

“My father made this for me. It says, ‘Dad’s wishing big things for you. I love you and making sure you are breastfed correctly,'” Drake read the message to the audience.

It seems the “One Dance” rapper got a kick out of the hilarious moment before questioning his father’s stunt.

“What’s wrong with this man?” Drake joked. “This man is crazy. Anyway …”

Drake’s dad threw the biggest bra in the world on stage at his show 😭 pic.twitter.com/YoyL3k9hFt — Rap Updates Tv (@RapUpdatesTv) August 17, 2023

The comical act comes weeks after a woman tossed her 36G-sized bra at the rapper during his July 21 concert in Brooklyn, to which Drake asked for her to be located “immediately.” A few days later, another woman threw her 46G-size bra on stage at Madison Square Garden, followed by a fan’s 36L-sized bra during a different New York show, seemingly starting a running joke between Drake and his fans.