Troye Sivan admitted he purposely trolled Kelly Clarkson earlier this year after accusing her of dissing him in her song “Mine”.

The topic was recently brought up during a lie detector test Sivan took for Vanity Fair, in which he addressed their fake beef.

In April, the Australian singer uploaded a TikTok questioning what he ever did to Clarkson for her to diss him in her song, which includes a lyric that sounds like she’s singing, “You’re Troye Sivan. Who the hell do you think you are,” but actually doesn’t.

“Did you secretly know that she didn’t say your name in the song?” the VF interviewer asked Sivan.

“Yeah, I did know that,” he confessed, explaining: “I just thought it was funny.”

Sivan agreed that that makes him a troll, further admitting he enjoys trolling people on the internet.

“That’s one place where I really like to lie,” he revealed.

Elsewhere during the lie detector test, which Sivan passed with flying colours, the “Rush” singer revealed his (unavailable) celebrity crush, whether he likes how Drake’s house is decorated, his thoughts on Lady Gaga’s acting and more. He even made a surprising revelation about Cher’s career and named his favourite female collaborators.

Watch Sivan’s lie detector test in the clip below.