Pink is sending support to Britney Spears amid her divorce from Sam Asghari.
During the Detroit stop of her “Summer Carnival” tour, Pink changed the lyrics from her “Don’t Let Me Get Me”, to show Spears some love. In the original track, Pink sings that she’s tired of being compared to Spears.
Instead of singing, “Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears,” she sang, “Sweet Britney Spears.”
“She’s so pretty / That just ain’t me,” the rest of the line goes.
The move was met with lots of love from the audience who yelled out, “aww,” upon hearing the revised lyrics.
While the lyric was long believed to be a diss to Spears, Pink told People that she’s always felt like a big sister to the “Sometimes” singer.
“People think I was picking on Britney on ‘Don’t Let Me Get Me’, but I’ve always felt like a big sister to her,” Pink told the outlet at the time. “I’m very protective of her, and she’s the sweetest person in the world.”
The show of support comes amid news that Spears and Asghari decided to go their separate ways after just one year of marriage.
Asghari has also denied tabloid reports that the actor has allegedly threatened to release embarrassing information or materials about Spears unless concessions are made in their prenup that would allow Asghari to get more money out of the divorce.
A rep for Asghari told ET, “There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false.”
“No negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be,” Asghari’s rep added. “Sam has always and will always support her.”
Meanwhile, a source told ET that Spears’ prenup with Asghari is “rock solid.”
