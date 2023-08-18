Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

There’s no city more romantic than Paris.

Days after announcing their engagement, “Celebrity IOU” star Jonathan Scott and fiancée Zooey Deschanel took a trip to the City of Light.

READ MORE: Jonathan Scott And Zooey Deschanel Get Engaged: ‘Forever Starts Now’

The newly engaged couple shared some photos from the trip, including one of them posing in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

“Amour de ma vie ❤️,” the caption read, which translates to, “Love of my life.”

The post came just a couple of days after Deschanel and Scott shared the news of their engagement in another Instagram update showing off the engagement ring, with the caption, “Forever starts now!!!”

According to People, Scott popped the question while he and Deschanel were on a trip to Scotland, before heading to Paris.

READ MORE: Jonathan Scott Reveals Daily ‘Pressure’ To Propose To Zooey Deschanel

The outlet also reported that Deschanel’s kids — Elsie, 8, and Charlie, 6 — also played a role in the proposal.

She and Scott received congratulations on their big news from fans and friends, including “New Girl” star Jake Johnson, who wrote in the comments, “CONGRATS!!!!”

Fellow co-star Hannah Simone commented, “I LOVE YOU!! This is so wonderful 🇨🇦 ❤️.”

Others who sent their congratulations included Courteney Cox, who wrote, “That’s so exciting! Congratulations !!!❤️❤️❤️,” and Mindy Kaling, who said, “Omg!!! So amazing Zooey! Congrats!! ❤️.”

And, of course, Scott’s brother Drew wrote, “This makes me so happy❤️❤️.”

Scott and Deschanel first met while filming an episode of “Carpool Karaoke” in 2019, and quickly hit it off.