Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell, Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen.

Robert De Niro’s 80th birthday bash was a star-studded affair.

The actor celebrated the milestone birthday on Thursday, with him marking the occasion with a special dinner at Locanda Verde in the Tribeca neighbourhood in New York City.

De Niro’s girlfriend Tiffany Chen was pictured with the star, while Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell were also snapped arriving.

READ MORE: Robert De Niro’s Daughter Makes TV Debut During Tiffany Chen’s ‘CBS Mornings’ Interview

Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell arrive at Robert De Niro’s 80th birthday party at Locande Verde in New York City. — Splash News

Film director Francis Ford Coppola was among guests, along with Former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, Chazz Palminteri, George Lucas, Christopher Walken and Al Sharpton.

The guests didn’t end there, with David Blaine, Bette Midler, Jane Krakowski, Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese also attending, according to People.

READ MORE: Gayle King Shares Why Robert De Niro’s Girlfriend Tiffany Chen Was Upset By Headlines About Her

Robert De Niro leaves his 80th birthday bash with Tiffany Chen. — Splash News

ET added that Alec and Hilaria Baldwin stopped by to join the celebrations, as well as Lorne Michaels, Uma Thurman and her father, Robert.

De Niro and Chen were also joined by their 4-month-old daughter, Gia.

Back in May, the actor revealed he’d welcomed his seventh child during an interview with ET Canada, correcting Brittnee Blair when she asked about his six children.

“Seven, actually,” he said. “I just had a baby.”