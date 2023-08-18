Michael Cera has been winning raves for his performance in “Barbie” as Allan, the singular male character in Barbieland who isn’t one of the many iterations of Ken.

In a new video interview with GQ conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Cera recalls that he wanted the role so much that he took drastic action when he learned his manager had offered a lukewarm response to a potential “Barbie” offer.

“It was a kind of very last-minute casting,” Cera said.

READ MORE: Why Michael Cera Wasn’t Included In The ‘Barbie’ Cast Group Texts

“My manager got a call checking on my availability for it, and he called me and he said, ‘I got a call about this movie. It’s the ‘Barbie’ movie. Greta Gerwig’s directing it, and it’s filming in London for four months or something, so I told them you probably wouldn’t want to to do it because you probably don’t want to go to London,’” he continued.

“I was like, ‘What! Call them back!’ He didn’t like blow it or anything, but he’s like, ‘I managed their expectations that you might not want to do it.’ I was like, ‘How can I not do it? I need to do it!’” Cera recalled.

READ MORE: Michael Cera Goes Viral With ‘Barbie’ Character Poster And Trailer Appearance: ‘Need Him’

“I somehow got Greta’s email address, I think through a common friend of ours, and I emailed her like, ‘Can I be in it? Can I do that part?’” he added. “And she was like, ‘Let’s get on a Zoom right now. Here’s a Zoom link, I’ll be on there for the next hour.’ So she was just hanging out on the Zoom, like, ‘Click the link whenever you’re ready.’ And then we talked about it, and it just all happened really fast from there.”

Photo: Warner Bros. — Photo: Warner Bros.

“Allan is a sad figure. He’s just a person that doesn’t really have any place in the world,” explained Cera of the character, which was an actual doll in the Barbie-verse — husband of pregnant Midge — until Mattel discontinued the doll.

“It just wasn’t selling,” Cera explained.

READ MORE: Michael Cera On Which ‘Barbie’ Star Is More Canadian: Simu Liu Or Ryan Gosling?

“The world just didn’t need for Ken to have a friend… Barbie is good, we can get a lot more Barbies in here, and friends of hers,” Cera said. “But we’ve got Ken, and we don’t need to go deeper in that direction. So Allan fell by the wayside a little bit.”