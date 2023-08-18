Lizzo’s dancers have her back.

On Thursday, the embattled singer’s backup dancers, known as the Big Grrrls and Big Boiiis, released a statement showing their support for amid the lawsuit against her.

The post, shared on Instagram, looked back on the dancers’ experience on Lizzo’s The Special Tour, which wrapped up in Japan on July 30, just one day before the suit was filed.

“We have had the time of our lives on The Special Tour. We have been so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent,” the dancers wrote. “This tour experience has been beyond just #Special!”

“The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly ask for,” the Big Grrrls and Boiiis continued.

“THANK YOU to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the door way for the Big Grrrl & Big Boili Dancers to do what we love! You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our Passion with a purpose!,” they added. “Not only for Us, but for Women and All people breaking Barriers.”

The statement went on, “We’ve been traveling and exploring new horizons of the world. So many advantages to prevailing over hardships that society and the entertainment and beauty industry can bring… So Grateful that the standards and existence of Beauty in THIS Team goes beyond the surface!”

Finally, they added, “Our collective gifts have authentically powered the type of energy, love and that support can physiologically help heal the world. We are a unit of unicorns, undeniably resilient and SPECIAL AF.”

Though the statement does not reference the lawsuit, filed by three of Lizzo’s former backup dancers, many commenters took it as a slight against the plaintiffs.

“While I don’t doubt that a time was had, this post seems invalidating to those that have not had favorable experiences . Nobody wins when the family feuds! I hope things get figured out ❤️,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “YIKES. Let’s not invalidate the brave people who came forward about Lizzo. This is disgusting,” while someone else wrote, “Read the room. 🤦🏽‍♀️”

The Big Grrrls post also included a video showing behind-the-scenes photos and clips from the world tour.

Filed on Aug. 1, the three dancers’ lawsuit against Lizzo, her Big Grrrl Big Touring production company, and her dance captain Shirlene Quigley, alleges that the singer fostered a hostile work environment.

Allegations in the suit include sexual harassment, weight-shaming and other misconduct.

Following the suit’s filing, Lizzo released a statement calling the allegations “outrageous” and “sensationalized.”