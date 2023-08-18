Click to share this via email

Blake Lively looks red hot in her latest Betty Buzz campaign images.

The “Gossip Girl” actress took to Instagram to share snaps of herself posing in a red bikini.

Lively — who launched the non-alc drinks company in 2021 — could be seen holding the Betty Buzz bottle, wearing her hair in pigtails and donning a visor.

The star — who had red nails and matching lipstick in the sizzling shots — wrote in the caption, “💗 Grapefruit @bettybuzz 💗 a real crowd pleaser.”

Lively promoted the Lemon Lime and Meyer Lemon flavours with stunning snaps, as well.

Lively also posted pics on her Instagram Story, joking alongside one snap: “This is not a capture of a wild mating ritual. (though it could be).

“I legitimately chug @bettybuzz Meyer Lemon, all day. Every day.”

“I am our number one customer,” the star — who tied the knot with Ryan Reynolds in 2012 — continued. “I respect our customer’s privacy so I won’t reveal that @vancityreynolds is our number 2 customer.”

Credit: Instagram/Blake Lively