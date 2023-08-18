Blake Lively looks red hot in her latest Betty Buzz campaign images.
The “Gossip Girl” actress took to Instagram to share snaps of herself posing in a red bikini.
Lively — who launched the non-alc drinks company in 2021 — could be seen holding the Betty Buzz bottle, wearing her hair in pigtails and donning a visor.
The star — who had red nails and matching lipstick in the sizzling shots — wrote in the caption, “💗 Grapefruit @bettybuzz 💗 a real crowd pleaser.”
Lively promoted the Lemon Lime and Meyer Lemon flavours with stunning snaps, as well.
Lively also posted pics on her Instagram Story, joking alongside one snap: “This is not a capture of a wild mating ritual. (though it could be).
“I legitimately chug @bettybuzz Meyer Lemon, all day. Every day.”
“I am our number one customer,” the star — who tied the knot with Ryan Reynolds in 2012 — continued. “I respect our customer’s privacy so I won’t reveal that @vancityreynolds is our number 2 customer.”