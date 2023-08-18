Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are paying tribute to two icons.

On Friday, the couple released their rendition of The Judds’ classic ballad “Love Is Alive”, the first single from the upcoming album A Tribute to The Judds.

Produced by Brent Maher, just like The Judds’ original, Stefani and Shelton bring their soulful voices to the classic from the 1984 album Why Not Me, adding some pop style to the song’s country feel.

“I have always admired The Judds, and I am so thrilled to be part of this album,” said Gwen Stefani in a statement.

“The Judds are one of the greatest country acts of our lifetime. 80’s country music is my favourite decade, and I’ve been singing Judd songs for as long as I can remember,” Shelton added. “‘Love Is Alive’ was on their first album, and we wanted to stick pretty close to the original version, and Gwen just nails the vocal. We’re thrilled to be part of this tribute album.”

Maher said, “What a treat it was to re-record this wonderful song written by Kent Robbins. All I can say about Gwen’s vocal is, it’s perfect, and Blake’s harmony parts are wonderful. I absolutely love how this recording turned out. I think we captured the original essence of the song.”

Cover Design: Allan Geiger

A Tribute to The Judds will be released on Oct. 27, in celebration of the mother-daughter country duo’s 40th anniversary.

Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, Reba McEntire, LeAnn Rimes, Jelly Roll, K. Michelle and Ashley McBryde are among the other artists to be featured on the album, paying tribute to Wynona Judd and her mother Naomi, who died last year at age 76.

Stefani and Shelton’s single arrives a week after the couple did a surprise performance at a bar in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, performing several songs, including the No Doubt classic “Don’t Speak”.

Video of the stripped down performance was shared to Instagram.