Lisa Vanderpump has spoken out about Rachel Leviss’ decision not to return for “Vanderpump Rules” season 11.

Vanderpump spoke to TMZ about whether Leviss had reached out to her, confirming her team had previously contacted her.

ET confirmed on Thursday that Leviss — who had a months-long affair with Ariana Madix’s then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval — wouldn’t be going back to the show after checking out of a mental health facility where she’d been staying for a few months.

Vanderpump shared, “When she was in the facility, her team texted and emailed us.

“We wanted to make sure she was in a good place first [and] I was going to do a one-on-one with her.”

Vanderpump continued, “She talked about it [coming back]. Her team reached out, but in the end I think she decided not to. The cast don’t really believe anything she says, so there’s no point in her [return].”

When questioned why Leviss wasn’t returning, Vanderpump said, “I don’t know. I don’t really understand anything she does.”

The star also laughed off rumours the show wouldn’t be as successful without Leviss.

She told the reporter, “It was successful before her, [and] before she wanted to join and hooked up with James [Kennedy].”

Vanderpump’s comments come after a source told ET, “Rachel will not be returning for season 11 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’. There was a possibility up until recently she’d be returning for the new season, but ultimately decided against it.

“Rachel is focused on her mental health journey and knew going back to the show would open her up to trauma she’s been working on healing. Rachel is looking forward to what the future holds for her.”