Drake’s son Adonis clearly had a good time at his dad’s show last weekend.

The Canadian rapper took to his Instagram Story to share some clips of the 5-year-old singing the “Rich Flex” line, “21, can you do something for me?”

One vid showed the youngster singing the line while holding a sign that appeared to read, “Dad I hope you have a great concert.”

He shared another clip of Adonis jumping on the sofa reciting the line again, with the caption: “Comes to one drake show…”

Adonis after going to Drake and 21’s show the other night 😭 pic.twitter.com/u1zclgcTsB — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 18, 2023

Drake told the crowd at Saturday’s gig at the Kira Forum in Inglewood, California not to throw bras on stage because his son was at the show.

He said, “I can’t talk about t*****s tonight in L.A., because my son is at the show for the first time ever.”

He insisted, “We’ve gotta keep this real PG tonight.

“Keep your bras on!” Drizzy — who shares his son with artist Sophie Brussaux — added.

Drake marked Adonis’ first show with a series of Instagram photos.

“Adonis’s Big Day Out,” he captioned the post.