Jillian Harris is sharing her experiences as the wildfires raging near her home in Kelowna, B.C. have led to thousands of people being placed on an evacuation alert as a state of emergency has been declared.

On Friday, the former “Bachelorette” star and “Love It Or List It Vancouver” designer, who is a longtime Kelowna resident, posted a series of photos and video via Instagram Stories.

“And things took a turn for us today,” she wrote alongside a video featuring a massive plume of smoke. “This was the view from the farm 4 hours ago. It has since gotten much worse.”

Harris shared further updates, revealing that her parents were awaiting an evacuation order.

As the hours passed, the fire encroached closer to her home, which she shares with husband Justin Pasutto and their two children.

“I have no words. This is from our bedroom balcony,” she wrote alongside a photo of the fire raging on the other side of Okanagan Lake.

Anticipating they’d be ordered to evacuate, Harris wrote that Pasutto “was up all night packing our stuff. We are safe and I believe the farm is safe, though the fire came within a mile of both and is still burning this morning.”

She added, “There is very little news released yet, but from what I can tell from my balcony, homes and structures were definitely lost last night.”

She also shared information on how her Instagram followers can help by donating to Mamas for Mamas in order to provide supplies and assistance to those who’ve been displaced from their homes.

According to Global News, a state of emergency has been declared in Kelowna after two new wildfires flared up late Thursday night, with evacuations underway in two neighbourhoods.