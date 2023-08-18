Sarah Hyland is coming forward with a shocking revelation about her experience on the hit ABC sitcom “Modern Family”.

Hyland, who oldest Dunphy kid Haley, has been open about her health struggles after her body rejected a donor kidney from her father, requiring numerous hospitalizations, taking medication that left her face swollen, and undergoing dialysis three times a week.

READ MORE: Sarah Hyland Expresses Disappointment At Haley’s Final ‘Modern Family’ Mom Storyline

In a new sit-down with former co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson for his “Dinner’s on Me” podcast, she reveals that producers “insisted” she wear high heels while her feet were in extreme pain due to gout brought on by dialysis.

“I was always focused on essentially just surviving and knowing my lines… being there 100 per cent when they yelled, ‘action’ — and then immediately collapsing when they yelled, ‘cut,’” Hyland recalled.

Ferguson pointed to one episode that featured his character and Hyland’s pushing a car, recalling she was in an “intense amount of pain” while using crutches to walk.

“I had gout!… I was on dialysis… it was wild,” Hyland remembered.

READ MORE: Sarah Hyland On Fighting Through Kidney Disease & Mental Health Struggles

“They put me in high heels… They had not established my outfit yet and they insisted that I was wearing heels,” Hyland said. “It was the most excruciating pain.”