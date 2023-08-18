Dolly Parton has unveiled the latest single from her upcoming Rockstar album, covering a classic from The Beatles — featuring the band’s two surviving members.

For her rendition of “Let It Be”, Parton hosts a partial Beatles reunion by welcoming Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

“Well, does it get any better than singing ‘Let It Be’ with Paul McCartney who wrote the song? Not only that, he played piano!” Parton said in a statement, revealing there were even more famous rockers helping out on the track.

“Well, it did get even better when Ringo Starr joined in on drums, Peter Frampton on guitar and Mick Fleetwood playing percussion. I mean, seriously, how much better does it get? Thanks guys!”

The new single comes from Parton’s upcoming 49th studio album — the first in which the country music icon tackles the rock genre via a mix of new rock songs and covers of familiar classics.

During an interview with ET Canada, Parton explained how her induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year inspired her to get rocking.

“When they wanted to induct me into the Hall of Fame, and I didn’t think I deserved it and they put me in anyway, I thought, well, I’m not gonna waste this time to do a real rock and roll album — a true rock ‘n’ roll album, not country at all…”

Rockstar is scheduled to be released Nov. 17.