And just like that, “Sex and the City” fans may get what they’ve waited for.

In the teaser for the drama-pumped eleventh and final episode, the cast of “And Just Like That…” prepares for their last supper.

‘And Just Like That’ season 2/episode 11 — Photo: HBO Max

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) is saying ciao to her New York City apartment that she’s lived in for 30 years as Che (Sara Ramirez) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) are still at odds with each other. Also, Carrie doesn’t know if Aidan (John Corbett) will even make it to her goodbye dinner.

Charlotte (Kristin Davis) finds herself amid drama between her boyfriend and Anthony (Mario Cantone).

‘And Just Like That’ season 2/episode 11 — Photo: HBO Max

There are also tons of lips locking and romance flowing in the air of Carrie’s dinner party, hinting at love blooming for Nya (Karen Pittman) as she spots the mysteriously handsome man she flirted with at a bar previously.

The teaser ends with a name that will make the hearts of “SATC” fans worldwide flutter uncontrollably: Samantha Jones.

“This place meant everything to me,” says Carrie as she toasts to a new chapter. Suddenly, the phone rings and a familiar name is across the screen.

‘And Just Like That’ season 2/episode 11 — Photo: HBO Max

Yes, the show is teasing the long-awaited return of Kim Cattrall in the final episode of the second season.

How she’ll figure into the final ep remains unknown, but hopefully, it gives fans a little taste of something sweet.

“And Just Like That” season 2 finale will air on Thursday, August 24, on HBO Max and Crave.